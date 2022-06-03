Maharashtra has continued to see a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases recently. The state yesterday reported 1,045 new Covid-19 cases and on Wednesday, the state witnessed 1,081 cases. Expressing concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues.

"The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow," Pawar said during a press conference.

He said, the Centre is keeping an eye and the decision will be taken accordingly. "If Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, the state government will decide to make masks mandatory. The Government is keeping an eye. Discussions have been held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the Covid-19 situation in the state," Ajit Pawar said.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has withdrawn the liquor home delivery facility, as COVID-19 cases have reduced.

"We have withdrawn the liquor home delivery facility, as COVID cases have reduced. The facility was started as there were restrictions on movement due curtail the spread of COVID-19. Now, the situation is in control and so we have withdrawn the facility," he said.

Pawar informed that the rising number of Covid-affected patients is a matter of concern. He also stated that the state government is aware of the situation and is analyzing the same.

Currently, Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.78%. The state's cumulative Covid caseload stands at 78,89,212, and the death toll at 1,47,861.