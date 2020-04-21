Maharashtra faces an acute labour shortage as industry re-opens

Mumbai: As the engines of commerce begin to turn again in Maharashtra, the state is finding that the supply of affordable labour has become a problem. From unloading cargo at the state’s port terminals, filling ATMs with cash or kirana stores staying open without their shop assistants, the return to normalcy is likely to take longer than expected.

“The port industry has been active through the lockdown because it was an essential service," Dhruv Kotak, MD of Mumbai-based logistics firm JM Baxi, told Mint. “Container freight stations and inland container depots evacuated record amounts of cargo and ensured that ports didn’t get choked. Nhava Sheva (Mumbai’s primary container port) did not shut down like some other private ports in the country did. But beyond this, general transportation and logistics are limping back to life slowly because there aren’t enough drivers. Many left when the lockdown started, some who stayed faced harsh treatment. I think we will need confidence-building exercises to bring back migrant labour."

The Maharashtra government had allowed a partial lifting of lockdown restrictions from Monday, paving the way for resumption of farming and agri-related activities, road transport, e-commerce and home delivery services and inter-state movement of goods. “I believe we were over optimistic this week, expecting more action on the ground," Kotak said. “But things are going to be a slow. Everybody is up to date on information about the spread of the disease and will be look to their personal safety," he said, commenting on the labour shortage that the industry is facing now.

“There is a big gap between demand and supply in logistics at the moment," Rohit Jain,Chief Marketing Officer, Mavyn, the online trucking platform, said. Mavyn supplies trucking services to pharma and FMCG companies like Zydus, Marico and HUL. “Earlier, at a warehouse, the truck loading process would take 3-4 hours. Now, with limited manpower at the warehouse and social distancing norms, the same process takes more than a day. Truck drivers now only want to pick destinations where they are assured of a return trip; otherwise it’s not viable to come back empty with the prolonged time it takes." Outside of fixed contract routes, trucking prices have gone up 15-20% to meet the surge in demand with limited supply.

“In January and February, we did about 700-800 shipments a month. This month, we’ve done about 200 shipments till April 15. Small truck drivers are particularly wary of entering pandemic hotspots like Mumbai. Thankfully, most warehouses are outside city limits. We’ve advised drivers to avoid the city as much as possible."

Within cities, it’s become harder for businesses to operate. Betterplace, a digital platform for blue collar employee management, said companies are paying up to ₹1,500 more per worker to ensure the necessary medical, sanitisation and health and safety measures are in place. Pravin Agarwala, co-founder and CEO, Betterplace, said: “Companies, specially those with warehouse management requirements, are arranging for beds so that employees can stay in-house. Also food arrangements are essential so that these people do not have to step out for it. With a dip in retail and food and beverage industry requirements, we have been reallocating the blue collar workforce to the delivery aggregators. They largely work across the metros, with Mumbai being a large client base." Online marketplaces such as Amazon are offering their delivery associates additional pay over and above their regular salary, for the risks they are taking on, although the company did not say how much.

Essential financial services within the state are also struggling to stabilise. Navroze Dastur, managing director, NCR India, an ATM supplier, said, “We have been able to manage field services without disruption and our 1,200 engineers are working to ensure that the 110,000 that we operate are kept running. However, footfall has declined and transactions have fallen roughly by 60% from the pre covid-19 period. One problem we face is with regard to movement of spare parts across the country. These are parts like cash dispensers, card reader and monitors which need to be replaced at faulty ATMs and are shipped through courier companies. NCR has 70 such centres, including ones in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik and inter district movement is still an issue. Although, cities are facing less of an issue, shipping of spare parts to rural areas has been affected more."

With most of Maharashtra’s population still indoors, non-grocery stores are finding paltry business come their way. With public transport still shut, workers in commercial stores, who live outside city limits, are finding it hard to commute to their jobs. Shopowners with whom Mint has interacted with said with no customers coming in, they are limiting the number of hours they operate in a day.

Evaluating the impact of the national lockdown, Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI, said in a statement: “The Covid-19 pandemic is causing deep economic harm and could reverse the gains made in the industrial economy over many decades. There is a need to render immediate and sizable support to industry to protect people, jobs and enterprises. Industry members are reeling under severe financial stress and are in urgent need of ample liquidity to ensure business continuity."

