A farmer from Osmanabad district in Maharashtra reportedly attempted to commit suicide by setting himself on fire outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The incident reportedly took place after a fight with his brother over a land dispute, Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister said the incident, which took place near the Inox gate of the Maharashtra legislature building, was unfortunate and the government was keeping a watch on the situation.

“Subhash Deshmukh, a farmer from Dharashiv, tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene over himself and setting himself ablaze," Fadnavis told the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the Opposition sought details of the incident. He additionally informed that Deshmukh had a fight with his brother over a land dispute and his father too tried to commit suicide over the same issue a few months back, according to news agency PTI report.

The deputy CM said he has directed officials to address the issue if it is at the official level, noting that “prima facie, he faced 15 to 20 per cent burn injuries. The incident is unfortunate and the government is monitoring the situation." A police official earlier said security personnel on duty in the area doused the flames and rushed the man to the GT Hospital, while also adding that he is conscious and the Marine Drive police are conducting further probe into the incident, according to news agency PTI report.

Meanwhile, the Opposition members on Tuesday staged a walk out in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly to express their dissatisfaction with the financial assistance announced by the state government to rain-affected farmers, even as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier announced that the state government has doubled the sum of compensation mentioned in the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) norms. The state government will also offer assistance to farmers in places that recorded less than 65 mm rains in 24 hours, but witnessed 33 per cent loss of actual sown soil, he said. People who lost their houses and other similar projects will also get ₹15,000 as one-time assistance, Shinde said, as per report.

(With inputs from PTI)