Meanwhile, the Opposition members on Tuesday staged a walk out in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly to express their dissatisfaction with the financial assistance announced by the state government to rain-affected farmers, even as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier announced that the state government has doubled the sum of compensation mentioned in the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) norms. The state government will also offer assistance to farmers in places that recorded less than 65 mm rains in 24 hours, but witnessed 33 per cent loss of actual sown soil, he said. People who lost their houses and other similar projects will also get ₹15,000 as one-time assistance, Shinde said, as per report.