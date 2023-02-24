While a severe onion shortage now adds to the threats of the world food crisis, farmer in south-western Maharashtra sold his 512 kg of winter onion harvest for a meagre amount of ₹1 per kilo. To add salt to the wound, the farmer returned with a post-dated cheque of ₹2 he can encash only after a fort-night.

The farmer who went to sell his 512 kg of onion faced the other side of bumper kharif crop, thereby lowering the cost of his produce.

According to a report on Times of India, the farmer had been offered only ₹1 per kilo at the market. Rajendra Tukaram Chavan had endured a travel of 70 kms to return with a post-dated cheque of ₹2.

Chavan had earned ₹512, from this the APMC trader further deducted ₹509.50 as transportation charges, head-loading and weighing fees, the ToI report stated.

This news comes as a Bloomberg report has stated that global crisis over food supplies is taking an alarming twist- threatening to consume ingredients critical to the world’s nutrition.

Like Chavan many farmers have written to the government asking that their losses be recompensated and the farmers are protected from the severe price fluctuations.

Chavan's plight

The farmer had earned a profit of ₹2.49. However, bank transaction are done in round figure thereby leaving Chanvan with nothing by ₹2.

"The price of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides has doubled in the past three-four years. I spent almost ₹40,000 to grow about 500kg of onions this time," ToI quoted the farmer.

Chavan informed that his crop last year fetched ₹20 a kg.

However, a bumper harvest in this Kharif season has sent prices crashing down the tunnel.

Onion Prices in India

The report further states that the volume of onions reaching Lasalgaon has doubled from 15,000 quintals a day in December to 30,000 quintals now. The average wholesale price dropped from Rs1,850 a quintal on 26 December to ₹550 on 23 February this year.

World Food Crisis

The costs of wheat and grains have fallen in recent months, easing concern over access to some staples. But a combination of factors is now shaking up the vegetable market, the backbone of a healthy, sustainable diet. And at the sharp end of that is the humble onion.

Prices are soaring, fueling inflation and prompting countries to take action to secure supplies. Morocco and Turkey have halted some exports, as has Kazakhstan. The Philippines has ordered an investigation into cartels.

Restrictions have also gone beyond onions to include carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and apples, hampering availability worldwide, the United Nations and the World Bank warned this month.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)