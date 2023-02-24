Maharashtra farmer sells 512 kg onion, receives post-dated cheque of ₹2
- The farmer who went to sell his 512 kg of onion faced the other side of bumper kharif crop, thereby lowering the cost of his produce.
While a severe onion shortage now adds to the threats of the world food crisis, farmer in south-western Maharashtra sold his 512 kg of winter onion harvest for a meagre amount of ₹1 per kilo. To add salt to the wound, the farmer returned with a post-dated cheque of ₹2 he can encash only after a fort-night.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×