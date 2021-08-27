Farmers in Nashik and Aurangabad dumped tomatoes on the road after prices crashed to ₹2-3 per kg in the wholesale market.

However, in the retail market, tomatoes were getting sold for ₹25-30 kg.

Farmers from Gangapur taluka of Aurangabad district arrived at Lasur station in the morning with tractor trolleys laden with tomatoes and dumped the produce on the side of the highway.

#WATCH Nashik farmers threw crates of tomatoes on the road yesterday after prices crashed to ₹2-3 per kg in the wholesale market#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/SBMqgSGfFH — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

"Farmers came with two to three tractor-trolleys carrying tomatoes and agitated at Lasur station. They dumped the produce on the side of the highway. Vehicle movement remained uninterrupted during this time," assistant police inspector Ravindra Khandekar, in charge of Shillegaon police station said.

The farmers have demanded better procurement rates from wholesalers. "Tomatoes are being brought by wholesalers for ₹100 per crate, which is nearly 25 kg. This is a huge loss. If the rate is close to ₹300 per crate, then it is a no-profit and no loss matter for us," Ravindra Chavan, deputy sarpanch of Dhamori Khurd village in Gangapur said.

The state government should look into the matter and if the rates come down further, the government should compensate to make up for losses, he added.

According to the APMC data, the August wholesale price of tomatoes stood at ₹750.63 per quintal in Maharashtra. Last year in the same month, tomatoes were at ₹2,037.77/quintal.

And, in July this year, they were being sold for ₹1,044.67 per quintal.

In Nashik district, which is a hub of India's largest tomato market (Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon) is selling the vegetable for ₹664.19 per quintal in August.

As per the APMC data, the wholesale price has remained unchanged for the last year in Nashik district.

