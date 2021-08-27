"Farmers came with two to three tractor-trolleys carrying tomatoes and agitated at Lasur station. They dumped the produce on the side of the highway. Vehicle movement remained uninterrupted during this time," assistant police inspector Ravindra Khandekar, in charge of Shillegaon police station said.
The farmers have demanded better procurement rates from wholesalers. "Tomatoes are being brought by wholesalers for ₹100 per crate, which is nearly 25 kg. This is a huge loss. If the rate is close to ₹300 per crate, then it is a no-profit and no loss matter for us," Ravindra Chavan, deputy sarpanch of Dhamori Khurd village in Gangapur said.
The state government should look into the matter and if the rates come down further, the government should compensate to make up for losses, he added.