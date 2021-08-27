Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Farmers dump tomatoes on roads as prices crashed up to 3/kg. Watch video

Premium
Maharashtra: Farmers dump tomatoes after prices crashed to 2-3 per kg in the wholesale market.
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra: In the retail market, tomatoes were getting sold for 25-30 kg
  • The farmers have demanded better procurement rates from wholesalers

Farmers in Nashik and Aurangabad dumped tomatoes on the road after prices crashed to 2-3 per kg in the wholesale market.

However, in the retail market, tomatoes were getting sold for 25-30 kg.

Farmers from Gangapur taluka of Aurangabad district arrived at Lasur station in the morning with tractor trolleys laden with tomatoes and dumped the produce on the side of the highway.

"Farmers came with two to three tractor-trolleys carrying tomatoes and agitated at Lasur station. They dumped the produce on the side of the highway. Vehicle movement remained uninterrupted during this time," assistant police inspector Ravindra Khandekar, in charge of Shillegaon police station said.

The farmers have demanded better procurement rates from wholesalers. "Tomatoes are being brought by wholesalers for 100 per crate, which is nearly 25 kg. This is a huge loss. If the rate is close to 300 per crate, then it is a no-profit and no loss matter for us," Ravindra Chavan, deputy sarpanch of Dhamori Khurd village in Gangapur said.

The state government should look into the matter and if the rates come down further, the government should compensate to make up for losses, he added.

According to the APMC data, the August wholesale price of tomatoes stood at 750.63 per quintal in Maharashtra. Last year in the same month, tomatoes were at 2,037.77/quintal.

And, in July  this year, they were being sold for 1,044.67 per quintal.

In Nashik district, which is a hub of India's largest tomato market (Lasalgaon and Pimpalgaon) is selling the vegetable for 664.19 per quintal in August.

As per the APMC data, the wholesale price has remained unchanged for the last year in Nashik district.

