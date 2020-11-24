Home >News >India >Maharashtra farmers to get 700 per quintal additional incentive above MSP for paddy
The Centre has fixed ₹1,868 per quintal MSP for common grade paddy, while for the graded one, it is ₹1,888 per quintal (Photo: PTI)
The Centre has fixed 1,868 per quintal MSP for common grade paddy, while for the graded one, it is 1,888 per quintal (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra farmers to get 700 per quintal additional incentive above MSP for paddy

1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2020, 08:06 PM IST PTI

The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will cost an additional 1,400 crore to the state

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved 700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here, will cost an additional 1,400 crore to the state, an official statement said.

The Centre has fixed 1,868 per quintal MSP for common grade paddy, while for the graded one, it is 1,888 per quintal.

"The decision (by the state cabinet) was taken as paddy cultivators are in trouble. The incentive support amount will be given only for the paddy purchased online," the statement said.

It is estimated that 1.78 crore quintals of paddy will be purchased this year, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout