The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will cost an additional ₹1,400 crore to the state

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here, will cost an additional ₹1,400 crore to the state, an official statement said.

The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here, will cost an additional ₹1,400 crore to the state, an official statement said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The Centre has fixed ₹1,868 per quintal MSP for common grade paddy, while for the graded one, it is ₹1,888 per quintal.

"The decision (by the state cabinet) was taken as paddy cultivators are in trouble. The incentive support amount will be given only for the paddy purchased online," the statement said.

It is estimated that 1.78 crore quintals of paddy will be purchased this year, it said.