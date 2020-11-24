This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra farmers to get ₹700 per quintal additional incentive above MSP for paddy
1 min read.08:06 PM IST
PTI
The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will cost an additional ₹1,400 crore to the state
MUMBAI :
The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹700 per quintal paddy procurement incentive support to farmers over and above the rates fixed by the Centre for the produce purchased under the MSP scheme during the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.
The decision, which was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here, will cost an additional ₹1,400 crore to the state, an official statement said.
