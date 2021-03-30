OPEN APP
Maharashtra: Farmhouse owner fined 50,000 for holding Holi event in violation of Covid rules

Officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have fined the owner of a farmhouse of 50,000 for organising a Holi event, which was attended by as many as 80 people, in violation of the coronavirus protocols.

Shahapur tahsildar NilimaSuryavanshi said many revellers had come to the farmhouse from outside Shahapur.

A case has been registered by local police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This comes as Maharashtra records 31,643 new Covid-19 cases, 20,854 recoveries and 102 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Monday.

The total Covid-19 cases reached 27,45,518 including 23,53,307 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,283. At present, there are 3,36,584 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.98% while the recovery rate is 85.71%, as per reports.

As many as 5,888 new Covid-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,561 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 85%.

Nagpur reported 3177 new Covid-19 cases, 2600 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district surged to 2,21,997 including 1,78,713 recoveries and 4,986 deaths. There are 38,298 active cases in Nagpur.

According to the health ministry, India registered 68,020 new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414, followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.

With 3,27,241 active cases in Maharashtra, the state is the worst-affected in the country.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

