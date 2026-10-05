Maharashtra: FDA, led by IAS Tukaram Mundhe, suspends licence of 8 outlets; check the complete list

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up food safety checks during the festive season in Maharashtra. The drive, led by Commissioner IAS Tukaram Mundhe, has targeted poor hygiene and unsafe food handling.
In Mumbai, eight food establishments faced action after inspections found violations. The FDA suspended five licences and cancelled three others. Its 5 October press note listed the establishments facing these measures.
The suspended licences belonged to Cafe Sultan in Kalina and Lo Fresh Food in Marol. Country Club and Suraj Lama Momos in Andheri West faced suspension. Cafe Pakeezah in Santacruz West was the fifth establishment to have its licence suspended.
The FDA cancelled Blinkit's licence in Vile Parle. Copenhagen Hospitality in Vile Parle and Eatclubs in Bandra West also lost their licences.
Inspectors reportedly found problems with food handling, storage, sanitation and cleanliness. They identified gaps in measures intended to prevent contamination. The FDA considered these violations serious enough for action under food safety regulations.
The enforcement drive also covered prohibited food items across Maharashtra between 1-5 October. Operations in Konkan, Pune and Nashik led to seizures, police cases and arrests.
In the Konkan division, officials inspected six establishments. They seized prohibited food stock worth ₹2.18 crore. Six FIRs were registered, and 14 people were arrested. Officials sealed two establishments and seized four vehicles worth ₹67 lakh.
In Pune, seven establishments underwent inspection. Prohibited food stock worth ₹1.38 lakh was seized. Seven FIRs were registered, while 10 people were arrested. Four establishments were sealed, and one vehicle was seized.
Nashik officials inspected two establishments and seized prohibited food stock worth ₹3.30 lakh. The action resulted in two FIRs and two arrests.
Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe earlier clarified that the latest festive directive was about food safety. It aims to prevent adulteration and ensure safe food during festivals and public gatherings.
He told PTI that people appeared to have misunderstood the standing order. The directive does not control festival celebrations or traditions, such as prasad distribution.
According to Mundhe, food safety rules apply equally to weddings, bhandaras, Eid, Christmas and other gatherings. The legal framework has existed since 2011and includes food business registration and licensing requirements. The directive creates no new law, licensing system or additional restrictions specifically targeting festivals.
The FDA recently introduced a Festival Enforcement Calendar covering the entire year. It provides a system for monitoring food safety during public celebrations. This followed months of stronger action against adulteration.