Mumbai cops bust fake documents racket; four arrested

The Mumbai Police have busted a racket allegedly involved in making fake Aadhaar cards, birth certificates and educational documents, arresting four persons in two separate cases, an official said on Wednesday.

Police raided an Aadhaar centre in the Balaji Nagar area of suburban Dahisar, leading to the seizure of 32 fake birth certificates, documents bearing forged signatures and seals on school leaving certificates, fake college certificates, and other documents.

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Suresh Kumar Yadav and Umed Dattatray Singh, allegedly prepared forged documents and used them for Aadhaar card updates.

Based on their interrogation, police raided an Aadhaar Centre in the Poisar area of Kandivali, where several forged documents and equipment used for Aadhaar updates were found, an official said.

In the second operation, police seized fake birth certificates, residence certificates, SC/ST certificates and fake citizenship certificates, among other documents. Satyam Lalan Mishra (33) and Akash Bhagwan Patwa (24) were arrested in connection with the case.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.