Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the financial assessment of flood damage in the state will be carried out in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, district collectors have been directed to provide food, medicine, clothes and other necessities to the flood victims, a statement from Maharashtra CM office read.

Earlier today, Thackeray visited flood-affected Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. There he met officials and local representatives to assess the damage caused by floods and status of ongoing relief operations.

So far, 117 people have lost their lives to floods across Maharashtra after days of incessant rain. More than 40 individuals were killed after a large landslide hit the hillside village of Taliye, located 250 kilometres southeast of Mumbai on Thursday. The landslip flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power.

In Posare village 210 kilometres south of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said four bodies were found overnight.

In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly six metres on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain. The water levels have since started to recede.

Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off.

