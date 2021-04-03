A massive fire broke out at a Bajaj HealthCare unit in Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar in Palghar district on Saturday afternoon, according to news agency ANI.

Fire extinguishing operations underway.

All 30 workers working in the unit have been rescued, 2 of them were injured. More details awaited.

Earlier in the month of February, two workers had injured in a fire that broke out at a drug manufacturing unit at Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 11.30 am on Saturday at the drug unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Boisar in Tarapur, he said. Two workers suffered burns in the blaze, the official from MIDC Boisar fire station said.

More details awaited...

