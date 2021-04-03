Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Bajaj HealthCare unit in Palghar, rescue ops underway1 min read . 05:30 PM IST
All 30 workers working in the unit have been rescued, 2 of them were injured, reports said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All 30 workers working in the unit have been rescued, 2 of them were injured, reports said
A massive fire broke out at a Bajaj HealthCare unit in Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar in Palghar district on Saturday afternoon, according to news agency ANI.
A massive fire broke out at a Bajaj HealthCare unit in Tarapur MIDC area of Boisar in Palghar district on Saturday afternoon, according to news agency ANI.
Fire extinguishing operations underway.
Fire extinguishing operations underway.
All 30 workers working in the unit have been rescued, 2 of them were injured. More details awaited.
Earlier in the month of February, two workers had injured in a fire that broke out at a drug manufacturing unit at Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a fire official said on Sunday.
The blaze erupted around 11.30 am on Saturday at the drug unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Boisar in Tarapur, he said. Two workers suffered burns in the blaze, the official from MIDC Boisar fire station said.
More details awaited...
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.