A fire broke out at a Covid hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday. As many as four people died and several others were injured in the fire at a private hospital, according to a PTI report.

At least 27 patients at the hospital were shifted to other hospitals, according to reports.

"We can't comment on their health condition now. Hospital has been evacuated," police officials told news agency ANI.

In a similar incident last month, 10 patients died after a fire broke out at a Mumbai mall hospital where Covid-19 patients were being treated.

The fire broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area.

The hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and there were 76 patients, most of them being treated for Covid-19, when the fire broke out.

