Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Pune, 6 fire tenders on spot
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Pune, 6 fire tenders on spot1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 01:05 PM IST
- As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway
- No casualties have been reported so far
A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday. As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.
However, no casualties have been reported so far, reported news agency ANI.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Two explosions rock Kabul, 2 killed1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
GST compensation shortfall: Govt releases ₹1 lakh crore to states since Oct 20201 min read . 12:54 PM IST
Modi urges states to reduce compliance burden on common man, defends farm laws2 min read . 12:50 PM IST
What is Covax and how will it deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries?3 min read . 12:46 PM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×