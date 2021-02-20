{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday. As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.

