Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Pune, 6 fire tenders on spot
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Pune, 6 fire tenders on spot

1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway
  • No casualties have been reported so far

A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday. As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.

A massive fire broke out at a manufacturing factory in the Sanaswadi area of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Saturday. As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.

However, no casualties have been reported so far, reported news agency ANI.

