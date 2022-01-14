Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Thane; no casualty reported

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far

A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area of Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the civic body stated.

Further details are awaited.

