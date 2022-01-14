Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Thane; no casualty reported

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Thane; no casualty reported1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far
A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area of Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the civic body stated.
A fire broke out at a plastic godown in Khan compound, Shilphata area of Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, six fire brigades reached the spot. No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the civic body stated.
Further details are awaited.
Further details are awaited.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!