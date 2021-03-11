OPEN APP
A major fire broke out in a biscuit manufacturing factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

The blaze erupted around 5.45 am in the unit located in an industrial area of Ambernath town, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said.

Firefighting is still on, the official said.

"No casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known," he said.

