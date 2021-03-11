Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory near Mumbai

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory near Mumbai

Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said.
1 min read . 11:10 AM IST Staff Writer

The blaze erupted around 5.45 am in the unit located in an industrial area of Ambernath town

A major fire broke out in a biscuit manufacturing factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

A major fire broke out in a biscuit manufacturing factory at Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

West Bengal ranks top with 81,224 beggars: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime Video picks up Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ for direct release

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines come up in Canada's Toronto

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST

No casualty was reported so far, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

West Bengal ranks top with 81,224 beggars: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime Video picks up Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ for direct release

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines come up in Canada's Toronto

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha tests positive for Covid-19, isolates self

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The blaze erupted around 5.45 am in the unit located in an industrial area of Ambernath town, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said.

Firefighting is still on, the official said.

"No casualty has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.