Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in buildings of business park in Thane's Kapurbawadi

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in buildings of business park in Thane's Kapurbawadi1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:14 AM IST
According to the Regional Disaster Management Centre of the Thane Municipal Corporation, several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The Police, disaster management team and fire brigade officers have also reached the site, said the officials.
(ANI): A fire broke out in the buildings of Orion Business Park and adjacent Cine Wonder Mall in Ghodbunder Road of Kapurbawadi area in Maharashtra's Thane district, said officials of Thane Municipal Corporation.
