Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in car care products unit; 6 fire tenders on spot

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in car care products unit; 6 fire tenders on spot

Fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village in Pune
1 min read . 07:11 PM IST Livemint

  • A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village, Pune district

Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car-care products company in Kasurdi village, Pune district. Six fire tenders are present on the spot, fire under control, the Pune Fire Department said in a statement.

More details are being added.

