Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in car care products unit; 6 fire tenders on spot

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in car care products unit; 6 fire tenders on spot1 min read . 07:11 PM IST
- A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car care products company in Kasurdi village, Pune district
Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a manufacturing unit of a car-care products company in Kasurdi village, Pune district. Six fire tenders are present on the spot, fire under control, the Pune Fire Department said in a statement.
More details are being added.
