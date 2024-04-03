Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in clothing in Aurangabad, 7 dead

A massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad at 4 am on Wednesday. According to the preliminary investigation, Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police said that seven people have died due to suffocation. However, the cause behind the blaze remains unknown.

(More details awaited)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!