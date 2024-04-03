Active Stocks
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in clothing in Aurangabad, 7 dead

A massive fire in a clothing shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad, resulted in seven deaths due to suffocation, as confirmed by Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya.

A massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad at 4 am on Wednesday. According to the preliminary investigation, Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police said that seven people have died due to suffocation. However, the cause behind the blaze remains unknown.

