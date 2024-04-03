Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in clothing in Aurangabad, 7 dead

A massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in the cantonment area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aurangabad at 4 am on Wednesday. According to the preliminary investigation, Manoj Lohiya Commissioner of Police said that seven people have died due to suffocation. However, the cause behind the blaze remains unknown.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.