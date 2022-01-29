Causing much panic to the passengers onboard, a fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday. Fortunately all passengers are safe, the Railways Ministry informed.

"Fire detected in Pantry Car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express at about 10.35 hrs while the train was entering Nandurbar station", the Railway Ministry stated.

The fire brigade was informed while the fire extinguishers of the station and the train were being used in dousing the flames, informed the Railways. The Pantry car has been separated from the train.

The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers are safe and have been safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. There have been no injuries. The train comprises of total 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach," Western Railway informed.

The blaze erupted around 10.35 am when the Odisha-bound train (12993) was entering the railway station, a statement issued by chief spokesperson of the Western Railway said. The train had 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th one. After the blaze, the pantry car was separated from the front and the rear portion of the train by around 10.45 am.

Fire extinguishers available at the station and inside the train were used for dousing the flames, it said, adding that nobody was injured. The fire brigade was immediately informed and its personnel arrived at the spot at 11 am, it added. A medical team, paramedical staff and senior railway officers rushed to the site to take stock of the situation, the statement said.

A police official said, "due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car, which triggered panic among the passengers and a few of them even jumped out of the train as it was moving slowly. The train was soon brought to a halt." The fire was doused by around noon, he said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained. Nandurbar district, located in northwest Maharashtra, is around 450 kms from Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

