Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train

A police official said, "due to the fire, smoke engulfed the pantry car, which triggered panic among the passengers and a few of them even jumped out of the train as it was moving slowly. The train was soon brought to a halt." The fire was doused by around noon, he said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained. Nandurbar district, located in northwest Maharashtra, is around 450 kms from Mumbai.