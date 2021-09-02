A rarely found fish has changed the fortunes of a Maharashtra-based fisherman, making him crorepati overnight.

Chandrakant Tare, a fisherman from Murbe village in Palghar district had set sail with his team on August 15. They came upon a school of 'Ghol', a type of black-spotted croaker fish on August 28.

The fisherman caught around 150 Ghol fishes in his net in one go.

The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for ₹1.33 crore, fisherman Tare told PTI news agency.

Ghol fish, scientifically known as Protonibea diacanthus is considered to be among the most expensive marine fish. It is in great demand in south-east Asia and Hong Kong.

Its fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore.

The fish is also known as "the fish with the heart of gold."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.