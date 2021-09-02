Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra fisherman catches 'Fish with heart of gold', becomes crorepati

Maharashtra fisherman catches 'Fish with heart of gold', becomes crorepati

Premium
Ghol fish, scientifically known as Protonibea diacanthus
1 min read . 07:56 AM IST Livemint

  • Ghol fish is considered amongst the most-expensive variety of marine fish
  • Ghol fish fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore

A rarely found fish has changed the fortunes of a Maharashtra-based fisherman, making him crorepati overnight.

A rarely found fish has changed the fortunes of a Maharashtra-based fisherman, making him crorepati overnight.

Chandrakant Tare, a fisherman from Murbe village in Palghar district had set sail with his team on August 15. They came upon a school of 'Ghol', a type of black-spotted croaker fish on August 28.

Chandrakant Tare, a fisherman from Murbe village in Palghar district had set sail with his team on August 15. They came upon a school of 'Ghol', a type of black-spotted croaker fish on August 28.

The fisherman caught around 150 Ghol fishes in his net in one go.

The fisherman caught around 150 Ghol fishes in his net in one go.

The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for 1.33 crore, fisherman Tare told PTI news agency.

The entire batch of 157 fish was sold to a group of traders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for 1.33 crore, fisherman Tare told PTI news agency.

Ghol fish, scientifically known as Protonibea diacanthus is considered to be among the most expensive marine fish. It is in great demand in south-east Asia and Hong Kong.

Ghol fish, scientifically known as Protonibea diacanthus is considered to be among the most expensive marine fish. It is in great demand in south-east Asia and Hong Kong.

Its fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore.

Its fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore.

The fish is also known as "the fish with the heart of gold."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The fish is also known as "the fish with the heart of gold."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!