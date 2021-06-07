A detailed five-level plan to unlock Maharashtra has come into force on Monday, providing relief to the residents and traders in areas where Covid-19 cases have dipped considerably.

As per the state government's plan, the easing of restrictions in a phased manner is being implemented based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts and cities.

The public health department is required to declare the positivity rate and oxygen beds occupation percentage for each district every Thursday. Based on this data, the district management authority will implement the level of restrictions in their administrative units.

What are the five levels of restrictions?

The government has defined "Level 1" areas as having a positivity rate of less than 5% and occupancy of oxygenated beds should be below 25%. "Level 2" will include areas with a positivity rate below 5% and oxygenated bed occupancy between 25% and 40%.

For "Level 3", the areas will be required to have a positivity rate between 5% and 10% or oxygenated bed occupancy of more than 40%.

Further in "Level 4", the positivity rate should be between 10% and 20% or oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60%. To be categories in "Level 5", the strictest level, areas will be required to have a positivity rate of more than 20% or occupancy of oxygen beds should be more than 75%.

Districts in different levels

As per the updates available now, the Level 1 districts currently are Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal.

Navi Mumbai and Thane have been categorised in Level 2 of the plan.

India's financial capital Mumbai is currently in Level 3 of the plan. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued new guidelines to control the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits are also in Level 3.

Activities allowed in various levels

Local trains: Mumbai's local trains will not be open to the public for now. Movement on local trains has been restricted to medical emergencies and essential services.

Although the state government had allowed women to travel on local trains, the power to take a final call was vested with the local administration.

Establishments dealing with essential services: All the shops and establishments will be allowed to function as usual in Level 1 and 2 while they will have to shutter down after 4 pm in Level 3 and 4 areas on all days.

In Level 5, the establishments will stay open till 4 pm on weekdays and stay shut on weekends.

Non-essential items: The establishments will function as usual in Level 1 and 2, and stay shut after 4 pm in Level 3. They will not be allowed to open at all in Level 4 and Level 5.

Malls, theatres and multiplexes: These establishments can resume normal operations in Level 1 while they will have to function with 50% capacity in Level 2. They will stay closed in Level 3, 4 and 5.

Restaurants: In Level 1, restaurants can function as usual, while in Level 2, they will have to run with only 50% capacity.

For Level 3, they can have a 50% capacity till 4 pm and will only be allowed takeaway and parcel services after that and on weekends. People in Level 4 areas will not be allowed to dine in but only parcel and takeaway services. In Level 5, only home delivery is allowed. People cannot visit restaurants.

Marriage functions: There are no restrictions on functions in Level 1 areas. In Level 2, a marriage ceremony can take place with 50% of hall capacity and a maximum of 100 people. The number has been restricted to 50 in Level 3 and 25 in Level 4. Only family members are allowed to be present for functions in Level 5 areas.

Funerals: There are no restrictions on funerals in Level 1 and Level 2 areas. In all the other three categories, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Construction activity: The government has permitted all construction activity to resume in areas falling under Level 1 and Level 2. For Level 3, only onsite labours are allowed to work or all labours are required to leave the site by 4 pm.

In Level 4, only onsite labours are allowed, whereas, in Level 5, only onsite labours or essential construction will be carried out.

Gyms and salons: The establishments can function as usual in Level 1 but will be only allowed to admit 50% of the capacity in the Level 2 area. The establishments have been directed to only entertain only customers with prior appointments.

In Level 3, they will stay open only till 4 pm, appointment-basis and they will not be able to make use of air-conditioners. In Level 4, along with the prior mentioned requirements, only vaccinated people will be allowed to visit.

They will stay shut in Level 5 areas.

E-commerce services: They will function as per usual in Level 1, 2 and 3. In Level 4 and 5, only essential items would be allowed.

Public transport: They will ply without any restrictions in the Level 1 area. In Level 2 and 3, they are allowed 100% of the seating capacity. No queueing or travelling while standing in the buses etc will be permitted.

In Level 4 and 5, they can run with 50% of the seating capacity and no passenger can travel while standing.













