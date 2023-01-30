Maharashtra: Flight carrying CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis to an event returns to Mum due to bad weather1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:44 PM IST
The ministers were flying to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend an event.
A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official informed news agency. The ministers were flying to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend an event.
