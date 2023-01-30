Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Maharashtra: Flight carrying CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis to an event returns to Mum due to bad weather

Maharashtra: Flight carrying CM Shinde, DyCM Fadnavis to an event returns to Mum due to bad weather

1 min read . 03:44 PM ISTLivemint
Together, Shinde and Fadnavis are in charge of 20 portfolios, which has drawn criticism from the opposition. (HT PHOTO)

The ministers were flying to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend an event.

A flight carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis returned to Mumbai on Monday after it encountered bad weather, an official informed news agency. The ministers were flying to Jamner in Jalgaon district to attend an event. 

The flight took off from Mumbai, but had to return due to "bad weather," the official said.

