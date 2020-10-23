Maharashtra floods: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces 10,000 cr aid to people

₹10,000 crore financial assistance has been given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the flood-hit people in the state, including farmers, on Friday.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister assured that the assistance will be provided by Diwali while speaking to reporters in Mumbai after holding a meeting with the key leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the flood situation.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray also claimed that the Government of Maharashtra is yet to receive a total of around ₹38,000 crore from the Central Government.

"I don't like the word package, but we will give ₹10,000 crore assistance...it will be used for different purposes," Thackeray stated.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also took part in the meeting held at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' via video-conferencing.

Heavy rains, floods hit Maharashtra

Heavy rains and floods last week claimed several lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, which also left crops on lakhs of hectares damaged.

Osmanabad, Latur, Solpaur, Nanded and Pandharpur (in Solapur) were among the worst-affected places, where crops like soybean, cotton and sugarcane were damaged on a large scale.

Recently, Thackeray toured the flood-affected districts in western and central Maharashtra. The Maharashtra CM, along with other top ministers from his cabinet, visited villages that were hit by heavy rains in Solapur and met with district officials to take stock of the situation.

Harvest-ready crops on hectares of land were found destroyed in the torrential rains and flooding that occurred for more than four days in many districts of central and western Maharashtra.

Due to the rainfall and floods, in western Maharashtra alone, as many as 29 people lost their lives while 16 persons died in central Maharashtra’s Aurangabad division and three in coastal Konkan.

With agency inputs

