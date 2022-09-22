Maharashtra: FM Sitharaman embarks on 3-day visit to Baramati today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on her three-day visit to the Baramati Lok Sabha segment in Maharashtra on Thursday.
Sitharaman is scheduled to visit all six assembly segments, that is, Baramati, Purandar, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Khadakwasla.
As a part of the BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen the organization in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarked on her three-day visit to the Baramati Lok Sabha segment in Maharashtra on Thursday.
During her three-day visit to Maharashtra, the minister is scheduled to visit all six assembly segments, that is, Baramati, Purandar, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Khadakwasla, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP leader said as quoted by news agency PTI.
Currently, NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is the Lok Sabha member from the Baramati constituency.
Sitharaman will meet BJP cadres, hold meetings with the party's district office bearers and interact with the core committee members of the constituency during the election campaign, as per PTI reports.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a campaign to boost the party's base in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country including Baramati and 15 other seats in Maharashtra. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats.
In a bid to prepare the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the finance minister is also expected to interact with beneficiaries of several government schemes, traders, voters, and people from various fields.
As per PTI reports, the BJP functionary said that a total of 21 programs are scheduled during Sitharaman's three-day visit to Maharashtra.
Earlier this month, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule had taken a tour of the constituency and interacted with BJP cadres. He said that the party has launched the program to reach out to every voter in 16 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.
Bawankule said that the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp together will win 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra including Baramati in the 2024 elections.
In Pune, Baramati has been the stronghold of Sharad Pawar who represented the constituency multiple times, including when he was in Congress. His nephew Ajit Pawar is also an MLA from Baramati. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Kanchan Kul against NCP's Supriya Sule.
In Pune, Baramati has been the stronghold of Sharad Pawar who represented the constituency multiple times, including when he was in Congress. His nephew Ajit Pawar is also an MLA from Baramati. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Kanchan Kul against NCP's Supriya Sule.