Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune due to chest infection
- Pratibha Patil admitted to Bharti Hospital in Pune for chest infection and fever. Doctors report stable condition.
Former President Pratibha Patil was hospitalised in Bharti Hospital in Pune on Wednesday night due to a chest infection and fever, news agency ANI reported. Doctors have told media that she is under treatment and her condition is stable now.
Pratibha Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country.
(More details awaited)
