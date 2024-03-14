Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune due to chest infection

Former President Pratibha Patil was hospitalised in Bharti Hospital in Pune on Wednesday night due to a chest infection and fever, news agency ANI reported. Doctors have told media that she is under treatment and her condition is stable now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pratibha Patil served as the 12th President from 2007 to 2012. She was the first woman to become president of the country.

(More details awaited)

