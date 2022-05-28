Maharashtra: Four cases of BA.4, three of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants detected1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2022, 06:12 PM IST
The INSACOG had last week confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India
Maharashtra has detected four infections caused by the BA.4 sub-strain of Omicron coronavirus variant, and three cases of BA.5 sub-strain, reported news agency PTI, quoting the state health minister, on Saturday.