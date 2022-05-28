OPEN APP
Maharashtra: Four cases of BA.4, three of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants detected
Maharashtra has detected four infections caused by the BA.4 sub-strain of Omicron coronavirus variant, and three cases of BA.5 sub-strain, reported news agency PTI, quoting the state health minister, on Saturday. 

