Maharashtra: Four cases of BA.4, three of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants detected

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

The INSACOG had last week confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India