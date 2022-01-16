Maharashtra: As many as 41,327 new Covid cases and 29 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today, which is a decline from 42,462 Covid cases reported on Saturday. With this, the active caseload stands at 2,65,346, the state health department data shows.

A total of 8 Omicron infections were reported in the state today, taking the case tally to 1,738. The state's case fatality rate has risen to 1.96 per cent. Currently, 21,98,414 people are in home quarantine and 2.,921 people are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai recorded as many as 7,895 new Covid-19 cases cases and 11 deaths in a span of 24 hours. The Maximum City has 60,371 active Covid-19 cases.

A total of 81 Mumbai policemen also tested positive for coronavirus in a day, taking the positive tally of cops to 1,312 in the city.

State deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has said that no changes are required in ongoing guidelines and restrictions in the state in the wake of rising infection cases.

As per experts, the Delta strain, which was behind the deadly second wave in the country, still accounts for the maximum infections in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, international passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai are now exempted from compulsorily seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said in a notification on Sunday. These directions will be enforced with effect from midnight January 17, 2022.

