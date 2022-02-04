Maharashtra has logged new 13,840 Covid-19 cases, and 81 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department's data showed. The capital city of Mumbai also recorded a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases as 846 new infections were reported in one day.

Yesterday, Maharashtra had recorded a dip in its daily Covid cases, with 15,252 new infections in 24 hours. The state also did not detect any new case of the Omicron variant on Thursday.

More details are being added.

