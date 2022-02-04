Maharashtra: Further decline in Covid cases; Mumbai tally also down. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra has logged new 13,840 Covid-19 cases, and 81 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department's data showed. The capital city of Mumbai also recorded a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases as 846 new infections were reported in one day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra has logged new 13,840 Covid-19 cases, and 81 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department's data showed. The capital city of Mumbai also recorded a dip in fresh Covid-19 cases as 846 new infections were reported in one day.

Yesterday, Maharashtra had recorded a dip in its daily Covid cases, with 15,252 new infections in 24 hours. The state also did not detect any new case of the Omicron variant on Thursday. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Yesterday, Maharashtra had recorded a dip in its daily Covid cases, with 15,252 new infections in 24 hours. The state also did not detect any new case of the Omicron variant on Thursday. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}