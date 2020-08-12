Two months after its halved charges for covid-19 test in the state, Maharashtra government today reduced the rates further by ₹300 per test, bringing them in the range of ₹1,900 to ₹2,500. Earlier the tests were in the range of ₹2200 to ₹2800.

Thus private laboratories conducting these tests can now charge a maximum of ₹1,900, ₹2,200 and ₹2,500 for these tests, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said this in a statement on Wednesday.

“The maximum charges for testing now stand at ₹1,900, ₹2,200 and ₹2,500. No laboratory can charge above these prescribed rates," he said.

This decision was taken by the state-appointed committee to regulate the covid-19 testing charges so that patients do not face any financial burden," the minister added. The test charges vary depending on the collection of swabs from home or through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals.

On 13 June the state had halved charges for covid-19 testing conducted by private laboratories from ₹4500 to ₹2200 for collecting swabs through VTM from hospitals and from ₹5200 to ₹2800 for collection of swab from home.

On Wednesday the state reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths, which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650.

Active cases in the state are 1,47,513 while the total number of patients discharged are at 3,81,843.

Currently, 10,15,115 people are in home quarantine and 35800 people are in institutional quarantine in the state. Out of 29,08,887 laboratory samples, 5,48,313 have been tested positive (18.84%) for covid-19 until today.

