Maharashtra: Gauri Lankesh murder accused to contest Jalna civic polls as independent

An accused in the high-profile murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh is contesting the upcoming local elections in Maharashtra. Shrikant Pangarkar has filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the Jalna Municipal Corporation polls, scheduled for 15 January.

Pangarkar is contesting the Ward 13 seat. He faces rivals from the BJP and other parties. Notably, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has chosen not to field a candidate against him. This follows a controversy in late 2024 when Pangarkar briefly joined the party. Following public outcry, Shinde put his official membership on hold.

The case dates back to 5 September 2017, when Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru. Her murder triggered a national debate over free speech and political intolerance.

Pangarkar’s political career began with the original Shiv Sena, where he served as a local councillor from 2001 to 2006. After the party denied him a ticket in 2011, he joined the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, a right-wing group.

In August 2018, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested him. He was linked to a case involving explosives and arms seized across the state. Consequently, authorities charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), India's primary anti-terror law. On 4 September 2024, the Karnataka High Court granted him bail in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Bombay HC orders inclusion of BJP nominee in Navi Mumbai ward candidate list The Bombay High Court on Friday set aside a returning officer’s order rejecting a BJP candidate’s nomination for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections and directed inclusion of his name in the list of accepted candidates.

Terming the rejection of Nilesh Bhojane’s nomination in NMMC’s ward 17(A) “illegal”, the court vacated its interim stay on the election there.

It ordered that the election be held as per schedule and necessary arrangements be made to reprint ballot papers to include Bhojane’s name in the list.

Bhojane’s nomination form was rejected by the returning officer under section 10(1D) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act on the grounds that there was unauthorised construction on his property.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam had on Thursday granted an interim stay on the upcoming election in ward 17A (Vashi) and also the returning officer’s order.