Maharashtra: German Navy frigate Bayern F217 arrived in Mumbai today

Crew members stand onboard the German Navy Bayern frigate.
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The German Navy Frigate Bayern F217 arrived in Mumbai on Thursday
  • The warship was received by the German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner and Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray

Strengthening the naval relationships between India and Germany, the German Navy Frigate Bayern F217 arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. The warship was received by the German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner and Maharashtra Minister for protocol, Tourism, and Environment Aditya Thackeray.

The Germany Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said, “we need free maritime routes. Peace in the pacific region is important. All 32 countries should respect international sea law. It's not a routine visit."

“I'm very happy that we made it possible to have this ship docking here amid Covid. It's a visit among friends. 60% of international trade go through Pacific region," the German Ambassador to India said.

Meanwhile, German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schönbach on Thursday met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Schönbach also called on Indian Army Vice Chief C P Mohanty.

In a statement, The Indian Navy said, "Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach, Chief of German Navy, called on Admiral R Hari Kumar at New Delhi and discussed avenues to strengthen Navy to Navy cooperation and enhance interoperability."

Schönbach was welcomed with an impressive Guard of Honour at the lawns of South Block, it added.

The Indian Army, in its statement, said Schönbach called on Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, Vice Chief of Army Staff, and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

