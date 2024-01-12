Maharashtra gets Atal Setu, PM Modi takes part in 'bhajan': 10 highlights of PM's visit today

The ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’ was inaugurated in Maharashtra on Friday. Besides, PM Modi offered prayers, took part in ‘bhajan’ and ‘kirtan’ and played cymbals at the shrine at Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maharashtra on January 12.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India's longest bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Maharashtra on Friday. PM Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Maharashtra, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over ₹12,700 crore in Navi Mumbai. He also addressed the 27th National Youth Festival. Here's a quick recap of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra on January 12. Follow Atal Setu inauguration LIVE updates here 1. Maharashtra got India's longest sea bridge on Friday. Earlier known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the bridge has now been named ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu’. The 21.8 km-long bridge will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. It will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than ₹17,840 crore. 2. On the occasion of National Youth Day, PM Modi emphasised the significance of India's youth power "which is leading the country's development in every field". He inaugurated the 27th National Youth Festival at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra's Nashik. In his speech, the PM urged the youth of India to use local products and avoid drugs. According to PTI, PM Modi also said, “If you participate in active politics (and electoral process), you will be able to reduce the influence of dynastic politics. You know that dynastic politics has harmed the country." The Prime Minister even reviewed a march past performed by NCC cadets at the opening ceremony of the National Youth Festival in Nashik 3. PM Modi launched the Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan to provide skill development training to women in Maharashtra. According to the government, the Abhiyaan aims to empower women in Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. "The Abhiyaan will also undertake the effort towards the convergence and saturation of women development programmes of the state and central governments," the central government said.

4. PM Modi inaugurated a facilitation centre to boost the gems and jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone in Mumbai. He inaugurated the ‘Bharat Ratnam’ and New Enterprises & Services Tower (NEST) 01 at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), "which is the first of its kind in India with the best available machines in the world including 3D Metal printing."

5. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive in Mumbai. "The 9.2 Km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than ₹8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai which will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive," the government's press release said.

6. PM Modi also dedicated phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than ₹1,975 crore, will provide a drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population. The prime minister also dedicated railway projects worth ₹2,000 crore to the nation.

7. PM Modi also held a roadshow in Navi Mumbai, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.