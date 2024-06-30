Maharashtra gets first woman chief secretary; Sujata Saunik takes charge

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Sujata Saunik on Sunday took over as Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary, becoming the first woman in the state’s 64-year-old history to occupy the top post.

Saunik, an IAS officer of the 1987 batch, succeeds Nitin Kareer who retired as the chief secretary on Sunday.

She will have a year’s tenure before retiring in June next year, an official said.

Kareer handed over the charge to Saunik at a ceremony held at Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

Before her elevation as the chief secretary, Saunik, whose husband Manoj Saunik is also a former state chief secretary, was the additional chief secretary in the state home department.