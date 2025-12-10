Maharashtra government 2026 public holidays announced: From Holi to Diwali, check full list here

The Maharashtra government has officially declared the list of public holidays for the year 2026. It announced a total of 24 public holidays.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government issued a notification regarding the public holiday calendar for 2026.

The holidays are applicable to all the state offices, including state government undertakings, municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, district councils (zilla parishads), panchayat samitis, and gram panchayats.

The state government also declared a special public holiday on Bhaubeej, which falls on November 11, 2026. Bhaubeej is a significant festival celebrated as part of the Diwali festivities and symbolise the bond between brothers and sisters.

The list of public holidays includes major festivals and national days.

Besides the public holidays, the Maharashtra government has also announced April 1, 2026, Wednesday, as a holiday exclusively for banks. It has been reserved for the annual financial closing and audit activities.

The 2026 holiday calendar will help the government departments plan their operations accordingly.

List Of Maharashtra Public Holidays 2026 1. Republic Day – January 26, 2026 – Monday

2. Mahashivratri – February 15, 2026 – Sunday

3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti – February 19, 2026 – Thursday

4. Holi (Second Day) – March 3, 2026 – Tuesday

5. Gudi Padwa – March 19, 2026 – Thursday

6. Ramzan Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) – March 21, 2026 – Saturday

7. Ram Navami – March 26, 2026 – Thursday

8. Mahavir Jayanti – March 31, 2026 – Tuesday

9. Good Friday – April 3, 2026 – Friday

10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2026 – Tuesday

11. Maharashtra Day – May 1, 2026 – Friday

12. Buddha Purnima – May 1, 2026 – Friday

13. Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Zuha) – May 28, 2026 – Thursday

14. Muharram – June 26, 2026 – Friday

15. Independence Day – August 15, 2026 – Saturday

16. Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) – August 15, 2026 – Saturday

17. Eid-e-Milad – August 26, 2026 – Wednesday

18. Ganesh Chaturthi – September 14, 2026 – Monday

19. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti – October 2, 2026 – Friday

20. Dussehra – October 20, 2026 – Tuesday

21. Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) – November 8, 2026 – Sunday

22. Diwali (Balipratipada) – November 10, 2026 – Tuesday

23. Guru Nanak Jayanti – November 24, 2026 – Tuesday

24. Christmas – December 25, 2026 – Friday

Special Bank Holiday Annual Bank Closing Day – April 1, 2026 – Wednesday