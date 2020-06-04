The Maharashtra government today allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and part of Raigad district. Mumbai Metropolitan Region is the worst-affected by coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra. It has recorded over 50,000 coronavirus cases since the outbreak.

In a revised guideline, the state government said inter-district movement of people in Mumbai Metropolitan Region shall be allowed. However, the inter-district movement elsewhere in the state as well as inter-state movement will continue to be regulated.

The movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures, it said. Gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities, the revised guidelines said.

On May 31, the Maharashtra government launched "Mission Begin Again" to restart the economic activities in the states. From June 5, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function according to odd-even rule. The shops on one side of the road will be functional on odd dates while markets on the other side will remain open on odd dates. The shops will be permitted to open from 9 am to 5 pm with certain riders. The use of trial rooms in the shops will be prohibited. The return or exchange items will not be allowed. Strict social distancing norms must be maintained.

All private offices can operate from June 8 with up to 10% strength as per need. The remaining people can work from home. All the government offices are permitted to function at 15% strength. Emergency, health care services, treasuries, police, disaster management groups, food and civil supply, NIC, FCI and municipal services are exempted from this rule.

"All employers should undertake sensitisation programme to educate their employees about adequate precautions to be taken after returning home so that vulnerable people, especially the elderly, are not infected," the order said.]

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has increased to 74,860 today. At 2,587, the state has also recorded the highest number of death tolls in any state in India.

