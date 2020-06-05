Maharashtra government announces 100 crore aid for cyclone-hit Raigad

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a ₹100 crore emergency aid for Raigad district in Maharashtra, one of the worst hit by the cyclonic storm Nisarga on 3 June.

The final compensation will be given after a ‘panchnama’ or a record of the damage is completed by the district authorities is done. The record may take about eight to 10 days to complete.

The chief minister, accompanied by his son and cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray, Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare and Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh, visited Thal in Raigad and took stock of the damage caused by the cyclone in Raigad.

Thackeray directed the district administration and District Collector Nidhi Choudhary to ensure speedy restoration of electricity flow and mobile connectivity in Raigad.

The cyclone struck Alibag in Raigad 1 pm on Wednesday and took around three hours to complete the landfall.

While two peopled died in Raigad and 10 received injuries, Pune district reported two deaths and injuries to several people. Nearly 140 households were damaged across the district.

The state government has offered ₹4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.

“Some people's houses have collapsed, and while they have been shifted to safer places, their houses have been destroyed and the administration is vigilant about some of these priorities," the chief minister’s office tweeted quoting him on Friday. “As has been announced for Raigad, we will also take care of the other districts that have suffered losses," he added.

As of Friday, Maharashtra reported 80,229 confirmed cases of covid-19, of which 42,215 were active cases, while 2,849 people had died of the virus. Of these, Raigad recorded 1,362 cases, with 704 recoveries and 55 deaths.

