Maharashtra government declares cow as ’Rajya Mata’ ahead of Assembly polls

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Monday announced an order declaring cow as 'Rajya Mata' ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, citing cultural importance of the highly revered animal in Hinduism.

Announcing the state government’s decision, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the cows are a boon for farmers, so the government has decided to grant 'Rajya Mata' status to them.

The government will extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at Goshalas, Fadnavis added.

The state government also decided to implement a subsidy scheme offering ₹50 per day for the rearing of these cows in 'goshalas'.

"A decision was taken in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting today to implement a subsidy scheme of ₹50 per day for rearing of indigenous cows. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting. Since the Goshalas could not afford it due to their low income, the decision was taken to strengthen them. This scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission," ANI quoted Maharashtra CMO's notification.

The move aims to support goshalas and reverse the declining population of indigenous cows in the state, which fell by 20.69% according to the 2019 census.

"Each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee. According to the 20th animal census in 2019, the number of indigenous cows has been found to be as low as 46,13,632. This number has decreased by 20.69% compared to the 19th census," the notification added.

Maharashtra’s Agriculture, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department said factors include the importance of Indigenous cow milk in human nutrition, ayurvedic and panchgavya treatment and use of cow manure in organic farming played a vital role in government’s resolution.