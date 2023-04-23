Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that elections could ‘happen at any time’ in the western state. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had been ousted from the top post last year after party leader Eknath Shinde led a successful rebellion and joined hands with the BJP. The remarks come mere hours after party leader Sanjay Raut insisted that the current administration would fall in less than three weeks.

“Elections can happen at any time, even today, we are prepared. The matter is in Supreme Court, and we are hoping that the verdict will be in our favour. After that, anything can happen at anytime," he asserted.

As the rift within the Shiv Sena widened, the Thackeray-led faction had approached the Supreme Court earlier this year. While the Election Commission had initially allocated both groups new names and symbols it later recognised the Shinde bloc as the real Shiv Sena. The SC decision on the disqualification of 16 'rebel Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to the current Maharashtra CM's faction is expected in the coming days.

“The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut had claimed earlier in the day.

There is growing buzz about fresh political alignments in the western state, with many convinced that NCP leader Ajit Pawar will soon team up with the BJP. “Why 2024, even now prepared for the post," he had said during a recent interview upon being asked about his Chief Ministerial aspirations.

Party chief Sharad Pawar however insisted on Sunday that there was no such discussion underway within the party. NCP leader Supriya Sule also backed Ajit Pawar and said that there was nothing wrongin having ambition in politics.

"If someone is trying to break away (Ajit Pawar from NCP), then, it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It is not right to speak anything on it as we have not had any discussions regarding this," Pawar said.

(With inputs from agencies)