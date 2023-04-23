'Elections at any time…': Uddhav Thackeray as Sanjay Raut predicts collapse of Maha govt in 15-20 days2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Last year Shinde and 39 MLAs had rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party's split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray. Shinde later tied-up with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that elections could ‘happen at any time’ in the western state. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief had been ousted from the top post last year after party leader Eknath Shinde led a successful rebellion and joined hands with the BJP. The remarks come mere hours after party leader Sanjay Raut insisted that the current administration would fall in less than three weeks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×